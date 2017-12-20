New Brunswick promises greater transparency on unexpected child deaths

The New Brunswick government is promising greater transparency in the reviewing and reporting of child deaths in the province.

In recent years, the province’s child death review committee has reported recommendations from its investigations into the unexpected deaths of children under the age of 19, but provided few details – citing privacy concerns.

But starting Jan. 1, the reports will include brief anonymized summaries of the circumstances of a child’s death, including their age and the cause and circumstances surrounding their death.

New Brunswick’s child death review committee was created in 1996 following a number of high profile tragedies.

Among them were Jacqueline Brewer, a 28-month-old girl who died in the south end of Saint John as the result of dehydration and neglect, and John Ryan Turner, a three-year-old from Miramichi who starved to death.

Norm Bosse, the province’s child and youth advocate, says he welcomes the changes, calling them a step forward.