December 20, 2017 12:31 pm

Salvation Army’s kettle campaign in Saskatoon getting boost

David Giles, Senior Web Producer

The Murray & Audrey Neufeld Foundation will be matching all donations made to the Salvation Army’s kettle campaign on Friday.

Phillip Bollman / Global News
The Salvation Army’s kettle campaign in Saskatoon is about to receive a boost.

The Murray & Audrey Neufeld Foundation will be matching all donations made this Friday to kettles and those made online.

Murray Neufeld said his family has a long history with the Salvation Army and they look to support organizations that help those in need.

“We chose to continue supporting The Salvation Army due to our family’s long history dating back to my father,” Neufeld said in a release.

“We want to instill the same principles taught by him in our children; the need to support organizations that assist those in need. Our family has been blessed with good fortune, how could we not share this blessing.”

Kettles will be set up at 17 locations throughout the city on Dec. 22 as the Salvation Army looks to meet its fundraising goal of $300,000.

Campaign organizers said last Saturday they were $12,000 behind their yearly schedule, but have been gaining ground.

Money raised from the kettle campaign, which ends on Dec. 23, not only goes towards Christmas food hampers, but to breakfast and lunch programs, summer food programs and camping adventures for children and teens.

