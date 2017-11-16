Salvation Army kettle campaign underway in Saskatoon for 2017

The Salvation Army announced a $300,000 fundraising target in Saskatoon as it kicked off the 2017 edition of its kettle campaign Thursday.

Proceeds support the Salvation Army’s year-long programming in addition to its Christmas gift campaign.

“The moneys that are used all stay locally and are used for toys that we purchase,” said Lt. Laurie Sauder, adding that last year’s fundraising paid for 12,000 toys for 4,200 children.

Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark made the a symbolic inaugural donation to a kettle outside Saskatoon city hall Thursday.

Kettles will out from Nov. 16 to Dec. 24 daily, excluding Sundays, for most locations.

Bell ringers will be set up at locations around Saskatoon, seeking cash for the kettle:

Circle Centre Mall

Farmer’s Market

Real Canadian Superstore East & West

Walmart – all locations

Costco – both locations

Market Mall – Safeway

Lawson Heights Mall

Midtown Mall

Co-op Grocery Stores – all locations

The Salvation Army is also looking for volunteers to help cover 1,300 shifts.

To volunteer for the kettle campaign call 306-394-0460 or email kettle@salvationarmy.org.