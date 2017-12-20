Saskatoon Blades enter holiday break on a roll

The Western Hockey League (WHL) is now on its holiday break, giving teams a chance to regroup and players to rest as they prepare for the stretch run.

The Saskatoon Blades made sure they would enjoy the time off by closing the first half on a roll.

A 3-2 victory over the Regina Pats on Sunday moved the Blades into a tie for the final Eastern Conference wild card berth with the Prince Albert Raiders, and two points back of the Pats for the first wild card spot.

Blades forward Chase Wouters said they are where they want to be heading into the break.

“You know it’s kind of been a goal to get to a playoff spot before Christmas and that’s where we are right now so that’s great for our team,” Wouters said.

Blades head coach Dean Brockman said the players are feeling good heading home for the break.

“Guys are going talk to their own friends and you want to talk about being on a roll and how good the team is doing instead of trying to avoid them and telling them that you’re losing, so it’s good for us,” Brockman said.

Saskatoon’s recent surge has been aided by a pair of rookies who both took part in the world under-17 challenge last month.

Forward Kirby Dach is averaging more than a point per game since the tournament and goaltender Nolan Maier has won his last four starts.

Maier said a renewed sense of confidence has contributed to his recent performance.

“I probably talk about that (confidence) every interview I do but I think that’s the biggest part of it, staying calm and knowing I can play at this level, and I think it’s shown on the ice,” Maier said.

The Blades open the second half of the season on Dec. 27 with a home-and-home series against Prince Albert.