Hebig, Dach propel Saskatoon Blades over Lethbridge Hurricanes

Cameron Hebig and Kirby Dach both had a four-point night to help propel the Saskatoon Blades over the Lethbridge Hurricanes 5-3 on Tuesday in Western Hockey League (WHL) action.

Hebig continued his hot scoring streak with his 25th and 26th goals of the season while adding two assists for Saskatoon (13-16-3).

Dach had a goal and three helpers, and now has 15 points in 14 games since returning from the 2017 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge.

Bradly Goethlas and Josh Paterson had the other goals for the Blades.

Calen Addison, Dylan Cozens and Jake Elmer scored for Lethbridge (14-14-2).

Nolan Maier made 28 saves for the win while Stuart Skinner turned aside 36 shots in the loss.

Saskatoon went 2 for 6 with the man advantage while Lethbridge was 0 for 4.

The Blades play three games in three nights before the holiday break.

First up is a road game on Friday against the Regina Pats before back-to-back home games on Saturday against the Kelowna Rockets and then the Pats on Sunday.

The Blades return from the holiday break on Dec. 27 when the Prince Albert Raiders travel to Saskatoon.