Saskatoon Blades fall 4-1 to Kamloops Blazers
The Saskatoon Blades fell 4-1 to the Kamloops Blazers on Saturday night in their first game at SaskTel Centre since Nov. 24.
The Blazers got out to a 3-0 lead, thanks to goals from Luc Smith, Luke Zazula and Nick Chyzowski, and the Blades were unable to capitalize on any of their four power plays.
READ MORE: Young Saskatoon Blades goalie emerges from U.S. road trip as solid option
Saskatoon defenseman Libor Hájek, who heads to Niagara for a tryout with the Czech Republic World Junior team next week, scored the only goal for the Blades 14:24 into the third period.
Goalie Nolan Maier was making his tenth-straight start in net for Saskatoon, and stopped 25 of 28 shots.
In a quick turnaround, the Blades face the Prince Albert Raiders on Sunday at 2 p.m. CT in their annual teddy bear toss game.
