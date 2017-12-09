Sports
December 9, 2017 11:18 pm
Updated: December 10, 2017 11:54 am

Saskatoon Blades fall 4-1 to Kamloops Blazers

By Sports Reporter  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: In their first game back at home after a gruelling U.S. Division road trip, the Saskatoon Blades fell 4-1 to the Kamloops Blazers on Saturday night.

A A

The Saskatoon Blades fell 4-1 to the Kamloops Blazers on Saturday night in their first game at SaskTel Centre since Nov. 24.

The Blazers got out to a 3-0 lead, thanks to goals from Luc Smith, Luke Zazula and Nick Chyzowski, and the Blades were unable to capitalize on any of their four power plays.

READ MORE: Young Saskatoon Blades goalie emerges from U.S. road trip as solid option

Saskatoon defenseman Libor Hájek, who heads to Niagara for a tryout with the Czech Republic World Junior team next week, scored the only goal for the Blades 14:24 into the third period.

Goalie Nolan Maier was making his tenth-straight start in net for Saskatoon, and stopped 25 of 28 shots.

In a quick turnaround, the Blades face the Prince Albert Raiders on Sunday at 2 p.m. CT in their annual teddy bear toss game.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Canadian Hockey League
CHL
Hockey
Junior Hockey
Kamloops Blazers
Saskatoon Blades
Saskatoon Hockey
Saskatoon Sports
Western Hockey League
WHL

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News