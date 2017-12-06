Saskatoon Blades end U.S. road trip with a loss

The Saskatoon Blades wrapped up their five-game U.S. road trip with a loss.

Blake Bargar had a goal and an assist as the Seattle Thunderbirds downed the Blades 4-1 on Tuesday in Western Hockey League (WHL) action.

Tyler Carpendale, Sami Moilanen and Dillon Hamaliuk also scored for Seattle (13-13-3).

Seth Bafaro had the loan goal for Saskatoon (11-15-3).

Matt Berlin had 26 saves in the win while Nolan Maier turned away 31 shots in the loss.

The Blades are back home on Saturday when they take on the Kamloop Blazers.