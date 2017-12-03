Sports
December 3, 2017 11:31 am
Updated: December 3, 2017 11:39 am

Saskatoon Blades get shut out by Everett Silvertips 3-0

By Staff The Canadian Press

The Everett Silvertips shut out the Saskatoon Blades 3-0 at the XFINITY Arena on Saturday.

Phillip Bollman / Global News
Carter Hart stopped all 30 shots he faced and Patrick Bajkov had a goal and two assists as the Everett Silvertips shut out the Saskatoon Blades 3-0 in Western Hockey League action on Saturday.

Montana Onyebuchi and Matt Fonteyne also scored for Everett (15-12-2).

Nolan Maier kicked out 34 shots for the Blades (10-14-3).

Saskatoon will play the Portland Winterhawks on Sunday.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Blades Hockey
Everett Silvertips
Hockey
Saskatoon Blades
Saskatoon Sports
Western Hockey League
WHL
XFINITY Arena

