Saskatoon Blades get shut out by Everett Silvertips 3-0
Carter Hart stopped all 30 shots he faced and Patrick Bajkov had a goal and two assists as the Everett Silvertips shut out the Saskatoon Blades 3-0 in Western Hockey League action on Saturday.
Montana Onyebuchi and Matt Fonteyne also scored for Everett (15-12-2).
Nolan Maier kicked out 34 shots for the Blades (10-14-3).
Saskatoon will play the Portland Winterhawks on Sunday.
