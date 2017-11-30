Sports
November 30, 2017 7:27 am

Spokane Chiefs beat Saskatoon Blades 6-2

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

The Saskatoon Blades had only one shot on net in the third period in a 6-2 loss to the Spokane Chiefs.

Phillip Bollman / Global News
A A

Ethan McIndoe scored twice as the Spokane Chiefs beat the Saskatoon Blades 6-2 on Wednesday in Western Hockey League (WHL) action.

Jaret Anderson-Dolan, Hudson Elynuik, Zach Fischer and Jeff Faith also scored for Spokane (14-9-3).

READ MORE: Caleb Fantillo on soft drinks

Kirby Dach had both goals for Saskatoon (10-13-3).

Donavon Buskey made 23 saves for the win while Nolan Maier had 32 saves in the loss.

The Blades only managed one shot on net in the third period.

The Chiefs went 3 for 5 on the power play while the Blades went 0 for 4.

Blades forward Caleb Fantillo left the game in the third period after a knee-on-knee collision with Kailer Yamamoto.

The Blades continue their U.S. road trip on Saturday when they take on the Everett Silvertips.

With files from The Canadian Press

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Blades Hockey
Hockey
Saskatoon Blades
Saskatoon Blades hockey
Saskatoon Sports
Spokane Chiefs
Western Hockey League
WHL

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News