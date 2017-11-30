Spokane Chiefs beat Saskatoon Blades 6-2

Ethan McIndoe scored twice as the Spokane Chiefs beat the Saskatoon Blades 6-2 on Wednesday in Western Hockey League (WHL) action.

Jaret Anderson-Dolan, Hudson Elynuik, Zach Fischer and Jeff Faith also scored for Spokane (14-9-3).

Kirby Dach had both goals for Saskatoon (10-13-3).

Donavon Buskey made 23 saves for the win while Nolan Maier had 32 saves in the loss.

The Blades only managed one shot on net in the third period.

The Chiefs went 3 for 5 on the power play while the Blades went 0 for 4.

Blades forward Caleb Fantillo left the game in the third period after a knee-on-knee collision with Kailer Yamamoto.

Caleb Fantillo down in a heap behind the Chiefs net after Kailer Yamamoto goes knee-on-knee. Not putting much weight on his left leg as he heads off. Hope it's not serious. Ugly play. — Ryan Flaherty (@RFlahertyGlobal) November 30, 2017

The Blades continue their U.S. road trip on Saturday when they take on the Everett Silvertips.

With files from The Canadian Press