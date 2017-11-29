Saskatoon Blades open U.S. road trip with win

Cam Hebig had a goal and two assists as the Saskatoon Blades opened their five-game U.S. road trip with a 5-2 win over the Tri-City Americans on Tuesday in Western Hockey League (WHL) action.

Josh Peterson, who had a goal and an assist, Bradly Goethals and Braylon Shmyr also scored for Saskatoon (10-12-3).

Kirby Dach and Evan Fiala had two assists.

Nolan Yaremko and Paycen Bjorklund scored for Tri-City (14-8-2).

Nolan Mair turned aside 26 of 28 shots for his second-straight win. Patrick Dea stopped 38 of 43 shots in the loss.

Both teams went one for six on the power play.

The Blades are back in action Wednesday when they take on the Spokane Chiefs.