December 4, 2017 7:00 am

Saskatoon Blades blank Portland Winterhawks 4-0

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

File photo of Nolan Maier, who turned aside 48 shots for his first career WHL shutout as the Saskatoon Blades blank the Portland Winterhawks 4-0.

Devin Sauer / Global News
Rookie Nolan Maier kicked out 48 shots for his first career Western Hockey League (WHL) shutout as the Saskatoon Blades blanked the Portland Winterhawks 4-0 on Sunday in WHL action.

Cam Hebig had two goals and an assist in the win for the Blades (11-14-3).

Braylon Shmyr had a goal and three assists and Josh Paterson added a goal and two assists.

Shane Farkas made 38 saves for the Winterhawks (20-5-1).

The Blades went 1 for 2 with the man advantage.

Saskatoon wraps up its five game U.S. road trip on Tuesday when they take on the Seattle Thunderbirds.

