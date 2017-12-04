Saskatoon Blades blank Portland Winterhawks 4-0

Rookie Nolan Maier kicked out 48 shots for his first career Western Hockey League (WHL) shutout as the Saskatoon Blades blanked the Portland Winterhawks 4-0 on Sunday in WHL action.

Cam Hebig had two goals and an assist in the win for the Blades (11-14-3).

READ MORE: Saskatoon Blades shut out by Everett Silvertips 3-0

Braylon Shmyr had a goal and three assists and Josh Paterson added a goal and two assists.

Shane Farkas made 38 saves for the Winterhawks (20-5-1).

The Blades went 1 for 2 with the man advantage.

Saskatoon wraps up its five game U.S. road trip on Tuesday when they take on the Seattle Thunderbirds.