Saskatoon Blades blank Portland Winterhawks 4-0
Rookie Nolan Maier kicked out 48 shots for his first career Western Hockey League (WHL) shutout as the Saskatoon Blades blanked the Portland Winterhawks 4-0 on Sunday in WHL action.
Cam Hebig had two goals and an assist in the win for the Blades (11-14-3).
Braylon Shmyr had a goal and three assists and Josh Paterson added a goal and two assists.
Shane Farkas made 38 saves for the Winterhawks (20-5-1).
The Blades went 1 for 2 with the man advantage.
Saskatoon wraps up its five game U.S. road trip on Tuesday when they take on the Seattle Thunderbirds.
