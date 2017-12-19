Man, 51, from Hinton dies after logs roll off his work truck near Edson

A 51-year-old logging truck driver from Hinton, Alta. died on the job Monday night, after he was struck by logs that gave way from his vehicle.

RCMP were called at around 6:30 p.m. to Range Road 192, north of Highway 16, which is about 15 kilometres west of Edson.

READ MORE: 1 worker dead, others sick after suspected carbon monoxide leak Acheson

The man was parked on a lease road, loading logs onto his truck when something malfunctioned and the load gave way, said Alberta Occupational Health & Safety spokesperson Trent Bancarz.

“What is suspected to have occurred is that the pins gave way and the logs came off of the truck and struck the worker, and the worker suffered a fatal injury,” Bancarz told 630 CHED.

OHS investigators were called to the site Monday night.

“With any workplace fatality, we fully investigate it and basically next steps are determined by whatever comes out of the investigation.”

READ MORE: Man injured at work site near Edmonton died Friday

Edson is about 190 kilometres west of Edmonton.