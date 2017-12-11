Man injured at work site near Edmonton died Friday

A worker who was hurt while on the job in Acheson on Nov. 29 died from his injuries on Friday.

Occupational Health and Safety said the man worked for Norpoint Sandblasting and Painting Ltd.

He was opening a hatch on a sandblasting hopper when the released pressure caused him to fall.

OHS didn’t know how far the worker fell.

READ MORE: Alberta clarifies rules on investigations into workplace injuries and deaths

A stop-use order was issued for the sandblasting truck and the hopper. That order remained in effect as of Monday.

OHS continues to investigate.

There is a large industrial park in Acheson, about 25 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.

— More to come…