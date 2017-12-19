Snowstorm on Vancouver Island leaves thousands without power

A snowstorm that hit Vancouver Island Tuesday morning has left thousands of BC Hydro customers without power.

In the south, power is out in areas of Saanich, Colwood, Langford, Metchosin, Sooke, Duncan, Ganges, Lake Cowichan, North Cowichan and Victoria.

In the northern area, customers in Ladysmith, Nanaimo and Qualicum Beach are also affected.

BC Hydro says all available resources are out working to restore power as quickly as possible but difficult conditions and extensive damage mean that some customers may experience longer outage durations. Individual restoration times may vary and will be provided once full damage assessments are completed.

Customers should check the BC Hydro website for full details on restoration times.

READ MORE: Snowfall warnings for B.C. as storm moves in: drivers warned about highway travel

Snowfall warnings are in effect for Victoria, inland Vancouver Island and east Vancouver Island from Duncan to Nanaimo and Nanoose Bay to Fanny Bay.

In Victoria, rain is expected at sea level but higher elevation routes, including the Malahat, will get five to 10 centimetres of snow today with another five centimetres this evening.

On eastern Vancouver Island, rain is also expected near the coast but higher elevations inland will get up to 10 centimetres today. Another two to five centimetres is expected this evening.

For inland regions, 10 to 15 centimetres is forecast to fall over southern sections, especially near Lake Cowichan. Another five centimetres is expected Tuesday night.