Snowfall warnings for B.C. as storm moves in: drivers warned about highway travel

A winter storm moving across the southern part of B.C. is bringing snow and rain to the region on Tuesday.

While it is raining in Metro Vancouver this morning, it will turn to a mix of rain and snow.

“Through the day, cooler air will be drawn into the Lower Mainland so the rain we have first thing this morning will turn to a mix of rain and snow in a number of areas through the morning and early afternoon, especially a little higher up and through the Fraser Valley,” says Global BC meteorologist Mark Madryga.

“Accumulations of wet snow are possible at higher elevations of Metro Vancouver by late morning and afternoon of a few centimetres. By tonight in the Fraser Valley, some of the higher hills could reach 15 centimetres of sloppy, wet snow.”

The Fraser Valley is under a snowfall warning today, including Chilliwack, Abbotsford and Hope.

Rain will change to snow in those areas near sea level Tuesday afternoon. Snow will then continue this evening with about five centimetres accumulation expected. Higher elevations near Hope will get up to 10 centimetres this afternoon and another 10 centimetres tonight.

Vancouver Island

Parts of Vancouver Island are expected to be hit hard by the storm.

Snowfall warnings are in effect for Victoria, inland Vancouver Island and east Vancouver Island from Duncan to Nanaimo and Nanoose Bay to Fanny Bay.

In Victoria, rain is expected at sea level but higher elevation routes, including the Malahat, will get five to 10 centimetres of snow today with another five centimetres this evening.

On eastern Vancouver Island, rain is also expected near the coast but higher elevations inland will get up to 10 centimetres today. Another two to five centimetres is expected this evening.

For inland regions, 10 to 15 centimetres is forecast to fall over southern sections, especially near Lake Cowichan. Another five centimetres is expected Tuesday night.

Kootenay region

Hazardous winter conditions are expected in the Kootenay region Tuesday with heavy snow falling into this evening.

Greatest accumulations are expected along Highway 3 and for the city of Grand Forks.

Trail will also see a lot of snow with up to 40 centimetres expected to fall by Wednesday morning. Twenty to 30 centimetres is expected for Castlegar.

For the Kootenay Pass, expect between 35 and 45 centimetres of snow to fall by Wednesday morning.

Residents of Fernie, including along Highway 3 south towards Elko, could see up to 40 centimetres of snow by Wednesday morning. Twenty centimetres of snow is forecast for Sparwood.

Avoid non-essential highway travel

Drivers are being warned to avoid all non-essential highway travel on some of the mountain highways around the province on Tuesday.

Four people were sent to hospital following a crash on the Coquihalla Highway Monday, closing it between Merritt and Hope for hours.

More snow is expected.

A total of 30 to 40 centimetres of snow will fall over the Coquihalla from Hope to Merritt, Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton and the Okanagan Connector by Wednesday morning as the storm moves across the region.

At the peak of this storm, Environment Canada says snowfall accumulation rates of three to five centimetres per hour are possible.

Rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult and road closures are possible.

Drivers are urged to check Drive BC before heading out on the roads.