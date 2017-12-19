Calgary police investigate after body found in Beltline alley
Calgary police are investigating after the body of a man was discovered in an alley in the Beltline on Tuesday.
Emergency crews were called to the 1200 block of 13 Avenue S.W. at around 7 a.m.
The medical examiner has been called in to investigate.
As of Tuesday morning, it was unknown if the death was criminal in nature or from natural causes.
