December 19, 2017 10:46 am

Calgary police investigate after body found in Beltline alley

By Online Reporter  Global News

Calgary police investigate a body found in the the 1200 block of 13 Avenue S.W. on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017.

Global News
Calgary police are investigating after the body of a man was discovered in an alley in the Beltline on Tuesday.

Emergency crews were called to the 1200 block of 13 Avenue S.W. at around 7 a.m.

The medical examiner has been called in to investigate.

As of Tuesday morning, it was unknown if the death was criminal in nature or from natural causes.

