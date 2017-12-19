Mother of murdered Surrey teen Dario Bartoli says he would still be alive if help arrived sooner

It’s been three years since teenager Dario Bartoli was brutally attacked near a south Surrey park and died, and his mom is still asking questions.

June Iida says her 15-year-old son may be alive today if an ambulance had responded quicker.

“They need to take responsibility and make the changes.”

Iida says it’s especially tough with Christmas around the corner, but his friends help her deal with the pain.

“The kids, I’ve been with them a lot lately, well they’re not kids anymore, they’re 18 and 19 but they come here a lot the 13th we were all together the week before that they were all here.”

“He was too good of a boy, he was such a good boy, he never asked for anything.”

Iida has released a letter she received from BC Emergency Health Services indicating the ambulance took 21 minutes to arrive on scene the night of December 13th, 2014.

The letter also says “it was determined initial code assignment for the call was incorrect, and correct assignment would have resulted in the likely diversion of a closer ambulance, that could have arrived possibly 11 minutes sooner.”

Either way, she says first responders were on scene, but her son couldn’t be transported because there was no ambulance.

“Everybody stood there and just stared at him, everybody, ya know how is that even right, like, he was not treated as a human being, I don’t think.”

Iida says information’s she gathered from the RCMP shows the ambulance took 30 minutes to arrive.

She’s suing the Health Ministry and a 911 dispatcher claiming her son died because of slow ambulance response.

Iida says the ‘what if’s” are tough.

“We went through a lot together and that’s why I just, just, breaks my heart.”

“I’m not going to let him die in vain, I’m just not.”

Police haven’t charged anyone but their investigation continues.