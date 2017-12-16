Abbotsford police release sketch of suspect sought in assault

Abbotsford police have released a sketch of a suspect linked to an assault that took place in November.

The incident took place on Nov. 14 around 9 p.m. in the 31000 block of Maclure Road.

A man followed a 23-year-old woman for one block and then pushed her from behind and attempted to restrain her.

Police say the woman was able to free herself and run to safety.

READ MORE: Abbotsford Police issue public warning after November assault

The Major Crime Unit of the Abbotsford Police Department is hoping someone will be able to identify the suspect.

The man is described as a chubby white male in his 30s, approximately 5’10” with black patchy facial hair.

The suspect was wearing a black toque and an old black kangaroo-style hoodie with grey baggy sweatpants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Abbotsford police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.