A B.C. family’s van went missing, then was found as boy was treated in hospital

UPDATE: 7:30 p.m. — The van was found, according to the boy’s father.

A Campbell River family says their van went missing in Vancouver as their son was treated for intestinal failure and failure to thrive at BC Children’s Hospital.

Brad Perkins told Global News that the van was stolen as their son is being treated for gastroschisis.

It’s a birth defect that affects the baby’s abdominal wall, leaving the intestines outside the body, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Here’s a picture of the van that was initially missing:

Perkins said the van had been parked on Heather Street, and that the family was dependent on the vehicle while they’re in Vancouver.

The van isn’t just a means of transport: it’s also a source of income.

It’s where Perkins keeps some valuable tools that he uses to make ends meet because the family spends so much time in hospital.