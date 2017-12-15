Spike belt stops stolen vehicle in Kelowna; loaded shotgun found

Kelowna RCMP had to use a spike belt to stop a stolen vehicle early Friday.

Just after 4:00 a.m., an officer became suspicious of a Toyota pickup truck with no lights on and body damage.

The vehicle was pulled over but the driver reversed into the police cruiser and took off.

“Our officers later spotted the same suspect vehicle being operated in a dangerous manner in Kelowna’s downtown core,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey in a news release.

The spike belt was put out on Clement Avenue near Spall Road.

“The deployment of the tire deflating device successfully punctured all four tires however the suspect continued driving on rims before he eventually fled from the vehicle on foot along Enterprise Way,” said O’Donaghey.

A 21-year-old Kelowna man of no-fixed address was captured after a foot chase.

A search of the Toyota, which was stolen two weeks ago, revealed a fully loaded shotgun and break-in tools.

The suspect is in custody facing several charges.