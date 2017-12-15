Pair accused of failing to provide necessaries of life to five children in Meadow Lake

A man and a woman have been charged with five counts of failing to provide necessaries of life for five children under the age of 16 in Meadow Lake, Sask.

They are also charged with five counts of forcible confinement.

Meadow Lake RCMP had been called to a home in the community by the staff from child and family services with the Ministry of Social Services in July 2016.

Five children were removed from the residence and since then, have not been in the care of the man or woman.

Police laid charges against the pair on Dec. 1 following a lengthy investigation that involved many interviews and analyzing the evidence.

The 30-year-old woman and 35-year-old man are also charged with two counts of assault causing bodily harm.

The man is also charged with aggravated assault.

The identities of the accused are not being released to protect the identities of the children involved.

The pair were arrested by Saskatoon police on Dec. 6 and appeared in Meadow Lake provincial court on Dec. 7.

They remain in custody pending their next court appearance on the morning of Dec. 18.