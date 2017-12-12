700 grams of doda, a powdered opiate, seized at Saskatchewan-U.S. border

Authorities have seized nearly 700 grams of doda being smuggled across the Saskatchewan border with the United States.

Canada Border Services Agency officers stopped a commercial vehicle hauling produce from California to Regina on Dec. 3 at the Regway port of entry.

Officers said they found 694 grams of doda during a search of the cab and arrested the driver, Kamaljit Singh Atwal, who is from Surrey, B.C.

Atwal, 43, was turned over to Radville RCMP and charged under the Controlled Drugs and Substance Act.

He is scheduled to appear Tuesday in Regina provincial court.

Doda is a powdered opiate made from crushed poppy seeds.

It is an addictive substance and has the potential to be harmful when injested, according to authorities.