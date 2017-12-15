Police search for shooter in Dillon, Sask. after man shot

Dillon RCMP believe there is minimal threat to the public after a shooting at a home in the northwest Saskatchewan community.

Police were called to a home at around 10 p.m. CT on Thursday for a report of an injured man.

Officers arrived to find a man with a gunshot wound.

There is no word on his current condition.

Police are currently looking for a man believed to be a suspect in the shooting. No description of the suspect was provided.

No lockdown procedures have been activated in the community.

They are asking anyone who sees any suspicious activity to report it to their local detachment.

Dillon is approximately 550 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.