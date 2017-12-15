Man faces multiple charges for false bomb threat in Halifax

Halifax Regional Police have charged a man from Cole Harbour, N.S., in relation to a false bomb threat at a Halifax bank on Thursday.

Stephen David Assoun, 38, now faces one count each of public mischief, causing a disturbance, criminal harassment, mischief by interference, making a false message and common nuisance.

Police say they responded to the RBC Royal Bank at 5855 Spring Garden Rd. on Thursday for a threatening phone call from an anonymous person. Officers searched the area but nothing suspicious was located.

During the course of their investigation, police identified a possible suspect through video surveillance.

Police say Assoun was located leaving a building at the 2300 block of Gottingen Street and was arrested without incident.

Assoun is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court today.