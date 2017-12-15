Crime
December 15, 2017 2:22 pm

Man faces multiple charges for false bomb threat in Halifax

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

Halifax Regional Police have charged Stephen David Assoun in connection with a bomb threat at the Spring Garden RBC on December 14, 2017

Reynold Gregor/Global News
A A

Halifax Regional Police have charged a man from Cole Harbour, N.S., in relation to a false bomb threat at a Halifax bank on Thursday.

Stephen David Assoun, 38, now faces one count each of public mischief, causing a disturbance, criminal harassment,  mischief by interference, making a false message and common nuisance.

READ MORE: Halifax police arrest man in connection to bomb threat at bank

Police say they responded to the RBC Royal Bank at 5855 Spring Garden Rd. on Thursday for a threatening phone call from an anonymous person. Officers searched the area but nothing suspicious was located.

During the course of their investigation, police identified a possible suspect through video surveillance.

Police say Assoun was located leaving a building at the 2300 block of Gottingen Street and was arrested without incident.

WATCH: Halifax man charged with manslaughter in 2016 death in public housing building

Assoun is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court today.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Bomb Threat
Cole Harbour
Criminal Harassment
False bomb threat
Halifax
Halifax crime
Halifax Regional Police
Mischief
Public Mischief
RBC

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News