Police chief to issue statement regarding LPS members facing criminal charges

London’s police chief will make a public statement after criminal charges were recently brought forward against another member of the force.

Chief John Pare and Police Services Board Chair Jeanette Eberhard will each make a short statement regarding police members currently facing criminal charges.

Pare and Eberhard will address reporters at police headquarters on Dundas Streeet at 1 p.m. on Friday.

Eight members of the London police service have been charged this year, but charges against two officers were later dropped.

