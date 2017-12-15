Police chief to issue statement regarding LPS members facing criminal charges
London’s police chief will make a public statement after criminal charges were recently brought forward against another member of the force.
Chief John Pare and Police Services Board Chair Jeanette Eberhard will each make a short statement regarding police members currently facing criminal charges.
READ MORE: London officer charged with sex assault facing new charges from Waterloo Regional Police
Pare and Eberhard will address reporters at police headquarters on Dundas Streeet at 1 p.m. on Friday.
Eight members of the London police service have been charged this year, but charges against two officers were later dropped.
Stay with 980 CFPL for the latest updates on this developing story.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.