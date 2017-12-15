Bob Layton Editorial: Let’s hear from you

It’s Friday – let’s see what’s on your mind.

About a possible sugar tax, Ken asks what’s next – a tax on air? Derek is waiting for the announcement that we all have too much tax, so now they are going to tax that, too.

Tanis says a sugar tax would be another nanny state move to tax us all into submission. Kevin says carbon tax, sin tax, fuel tax, maybe a sugar tax – sure am glad there is no sales tax. Not so loud, Kevin.

Todd points out the increased gasoline tax did not make people drive less.

About the coming legalization of cannabis, James says the current legislation seems based more on greed and everyone seems obsessed with the potential profits than with the medical benefits. Others ask about the carcinogens in marijuana smoke.

And the last word goes to Peter, who’s fed up with the pipeline and other delays. All he wants for Christmas is a government that will say, “Look, we are going to use our natural resources for the benefit of all, and not be bogged down by protesters.”

Let me know what you think about that, and we’ll see you at the 630 CHED Santas Anonymous delivery depot over the weekend.

Bob Layton is the news manager of the Corus Edmonton group of radio stations and a commentator for Global News.