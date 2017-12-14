Guelph child support worker charged with sexual assault

A 23-year-old child support worker in Guelph has been arrested on charges of sexual assault and sexual exploitation.

Guelph police said officers started their investigation on Nov. 29 into allegations against the support worker in relation to sexual offences involving a youth.

On Nov. 30 Brittany Hastings was arrested and charged.

READ MORE: Child pornography charges laid in Guelph

Hastings was a support worker who was employed by Avalon Horizon from January to November of this year.

Police said Avalon Horizon has been fully co-operative with officers during the investigation. The charges stem from incidents that allegedly occurred between March and October.

Police are looking for anyone with information to call investigators at 519-824-1212 ext. 7441. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.