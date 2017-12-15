Christopher Garnier murder trial to resume Friday at N.S. Supreme Court

Christopher Garnier’s murder trial is set to resume Friday at Nova Scotia Supreme Court in Halifax.

Garnier, 30, has pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder and improperly interfering with a dead body.

Garnier is accused of killing off-duty Truro police officer Catherine Campbell in September 2015.

The Crown has alleged Garnier struck Campbell on the head and strangled her at his friend’s apartment on McCully Street, then used a green bin to wheel her body through north end Halifax before disposing of it under the Macdonald Bridge.

The defence has said Campbell’s death was an unfortunate accident that occurred during rough sex that she initiated.

Garnier testified earlier this week that Campbell asked him to choke and slap her on the night she died.

