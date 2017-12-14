Survey says majority of New Brunswickers won’t purchase marijuana once legal

According to a survey conducted by an Atlantic Canada-based research firm, only two in ten New Brunswickers plan on purchasing marijuana once it’s legalized.

Corporate Research Associates conducted a telephone survey with 400 New Brunswickers between Nov. 2 and Nov. 29, 2017. The results showed eight in ten residents don’t plan on purchasing marijuana.

Earlier this year the province signed a multimillion-dollar deal with Moncton-based producer Organigram and Ontario-based Canopy Growth Corporation. The province has also made marijuana part of its economic strategy and recently announced that it will open 20 standalone cannabis shops under the umbrella of NB Liquor.

Global News asked the province for their estimate of the number of people who would buy marijuana, but they were unable to provide us with any of their own projected figures.

In an email statement, finance minister Cathy Rogers said the province’s framework is focused on public health and safety and says revenue is not the government’s priority as they enter into this new market.

“Earlier this week, I was pleased to meet with my counterparts and discuss important issues that are impacting New Brunswickers including the federal government’s plans to legalize recreational cannabis in July 2018. At those meetings, a proposed taxation framework for cannabis was agreed on in principle,” Rogers said.

She said in principle it will address the national and provincial objectives of keeping cannabis out of the hands of youth and the profits out of the hands of criminals.

“The provincial government will continue to work with our stakeholders, including municipalities, as we work towards the federal government legalizing recreational cannabis,” Rogers said.

The survey also highlighted the results for New Brunswick were similar to other Atlantic provinces.

It also revealed residents between the ages of 18 and 34 years old are more likely to purchase marijuana once it’s legalized, compared to those 35 years of age or older.