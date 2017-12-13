East Vancouver’s favourite crow is now a fashion icon

He’s worked at the PNE, battled head-to-head with Canada Post and even tried to steal evidence from a crime scene.

Now East Vancouver’s most famous bird is also a fashion icon, featured front and centre on new Canuck the Crow T-Shirts.

If you don’t know the story of Canuck, he’s a human-habituated crow that lives in the city’s east end.

The bird, who is recognizable by the red zip-tie he wears around his ankle, has been the subject of numerous news stories, and has a passion for snacking and stealing shiny items.

While he’s been known to approach all sorts of people, Canuck has a special relationship with his best human “friend” Shawn Bergman — who’s also, apparently, now the bird’s fashion agent.

Bergman said he initially had one of the T-shirts printed just for himself, but was soon slammed with inquiries.

“There was such a demand for Canuck T-shirts that I figured it was about time to get them into people’s hands,” Bergman said.

“I printed out over 200 to start with, and I’ve sold a really good portion of that.”

The shirt features a stylized illustration of Canuck in profile, with the phrase “Canuck the Crow and I” underneath. It was designed by Madison Tuff, a Canadian Canuck the Crow fan living in San Francisco, Bergman said.

Bergman said he’d like to eventually set up an online store for the Canuck merch, but for now — since he’s running a one-man operation — he’s doing business through Canuck’s Facebook page.

“Canuck isn’t offering much help, so it’s just me on my own here,” Bergman said.

The shirts sell for $30, with a portion of the proceeds going to the Night Owl Bird Hospital, where Canuck recovered after he was attacked earlier this year.