December 13, 2017 5:55 pm

Saint John snowplow service won’t be impacted by city budget

By Video Journalist  Global News

Wed, Dec 13: Work crews are ready and city officials in Saint John says the 2018 budget won't affect snow clearing. Andrew Cromwell reports.

City officials in Saint John, N.B. say the 2018 budget will not impact service levels when it comes to snow clearing operations, despite the large area they have to cover.

Officials with the city and New Brunswick’s Emergency Measures Organization detailed the winter management plan on Wednesday.

Saint John’s snow removal fleet has to cover more than three-hundred square-kilometres. An area, officials say, won’t be a problem for their crews.

“In context, we can fit both Fredericton and Moncton in there and still have a land mass similar to the South Central Peninsula left over,” said Jeff Hussey, Saint John’s deputy commissioner of transportation and environment services.

Hussey says it’s important for the public to prepare as snowplows will soon be sharing the road with vehicles.

Snowplow operators joined in the city’s warning with recommendations for all winter drivers.

“Just make sure [cars are] full of fuel and that they have all the precautions,” said snowplow operator Rheal Breau.

“Tires are the big thing. With a lot people, it’s that they’ll get stuck in front of us and we can’t move.”

City officials say forecasters are calling for a milder winter with more precipitation.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

