Saskatchewan municipal leaders gather for annual SUMA bear pit

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Community leaders from every corner of the province converged in Regina this week to bring local grievances directly to the steps of the Legislative Assembly.

The annual Saskatchewan Urban Municipalities Association (SUMA) convention concluded Wednesday with its signature event, the “bear pit” session.

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This longstanding tradition places Premier Scott Moe and his entire cabinet on stage, facing an auditorium of mayors, councillors and community leaders eager for accountability on the issues they face in their communities.

The session was dominated by health care, and provincial intervention regarding homelessness and the interconnected mental health and addictions crisis. Mayors and city councillors argued that while these are provincial responsibilities, the front line costs are increasingly falling on municipal police and emergency services.

Kevin Pontious has more in the video above.