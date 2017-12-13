Guards seize $10K worth of opiates at Nova Scotia prison

Guards at the Springhill Institution in Springhill, N.S. have seized a large quantity of drugs being smuggled into the facility.

Officers with the Correction Service of Canada (CSC) reportedly intercepted an inmate on Dec. 12 who was attempting to bring in 10.48 grams of opiate beads.

According to a press release, CSC estimates the institutional value of the seizure to be worth $10,500.

The CSC is crediting a combined effort from guards, security intelligence officers and a detector dog team for the seizure.

Police have been notified of the incident and the institute is still investigating.