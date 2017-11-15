Shediac jail inmates put up in trailers while main facility repaired after fire

Inmates at a New Brunswick jail where a fire broke out last month are temporarily being housed in trailers, while parts of the main building are being rebuilt.

The fire on Oct. 25 at the Southeast Regional Correctional Centre in Shediac caused extensive damage to the five-year old jail.

In the fire’s aftermath, inmates were moved to other facilities around the province.

On Wednesday, New Brunswick’s justice and public safety department confirmed with Global News that 58 people have been placed in the temporary housing units since Nov. 10.

Spokesperson Geneviève Mallet-Chiasson says the temporary units can handle 60 inmates.

“The offenders are temporary housed in trailers while we continue to assess the damages and make the necessary steps to rebuild,” she said in an email.

The department hopes to restore service to parts of the main building, beginning with the kitchen and medical unit, “as soon as possible.”

Officials have said the fire at the jail was caused by careless smoking.

The provincial fire marshal deemed the blaze accidental, and the justice department said several cigarette butts were discovered near the second-floor terrace, despite the fact the centre is a non-smoking facility.

