Kelowna man allegedly assaulted when he interrupted an apparent theft

Two men have been arrested in connection to an alleged assault that occurred during an apparent theft in Kelowna.

Police received a call about an assault in the 700-block of Glenwood Avenue on Monday morning at about 2:20 a.m.

The victim told police he was hit in the back by a golf club after he interrupted an apparent theft from his vehicle, a blue Dodge Caravan.

“Both males fled the area of the break-in and were later tracked down by general duty officers, in the area of Grenfell Court, thanks to further calls from the public,” Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said.

“A Kelowna RCMP police service dog also attended the scene and aided in the recovery of physical evidence related to the crime.”

The victim had minor injuries.

One of the men, a 25-year-old Kelowna resident, was released unconditionally and without charge, while a 33-year-old Kelowna man faces potential charges and must follow strict conditions.

He is expected to appear in court on Feb. 7, 2018.