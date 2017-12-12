Okanagan forecast

Tuesday, December 12, 2017

Weather forecast update at 4:30pm:

A weak upper disturbance moving through Tuesday night will try and bring a few flurries to the region early Wednesday morning. Accumulation isn’t likely, but a small amount is possible.

On Wednesday, we will once again start off with cloud, but then some areas will see sunny breaks by the midday and afternoon.

Thursday will be similar to Wednesday, but then a change in the weather pattern on Friday will bring a bigger chance of snow.

Wednesday’s daytime high range: -2 to 2C

~ Duane/Wesla