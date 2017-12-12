N.B. RCMP find large quantities of drugs, cash and a crossbow in raid

A New Brunswick man and woman face multiple charges after RCMP raided a home in Grand-Barachois, N.B., on Monday.

As a result of the search, Mounties found large quantities of oxycodone, marijuana, marijuana resin, cocaine, methamphetamine and hydromorphone.

READ MORE: RCMP investigating homicide after human remains found in N.S. identified as missing N.B. man

RCMP also seized a conducted energy weapon, a crossbow and an undisclosed quantity of cash.

Randy Scopie, 35, and Jennny Clements, 31, appeared in court on Tuesday where both were charged with seven counts of possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a prohibited weapon.

READ MORE: N.S driver, stopped for speeding with 2 kids in car, revoked licence, is charged with stunting

Scopie also faces two counts of breaching a court order by being in possession of a conducted energy weapon and a crossbow.

Both have been remanded in custody until Wednesday where they will appear for a bail hearing.