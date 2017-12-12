RCMP investigating homicide after human remains found in N.S. identified as missing N.B. man

RCMP say a missing New Brunswick man’s remains were discovered in Nova Scotia earlier this month and they are investigating the case as a homicide.

A hunter reported finding human remains in a wooded area off East Uniacke Road near Mount Uniacke N.S. on the morning of Dec. 2.

READ MORE: Human remains found in East Uniacke, N.S.

New Brunswick RCMP say the remains have been positively identified as those of Daren Jones, 57, of Maquapit Lake, N.B.

Jones was reported missing by his family on July 25. According to a news release issued by RCMP at the time, he was last seen leaving his residence the first week of July and was driving a black 2017 GMC Canyon.

His vehicle was found abandoned near Stewiacke, N.S. by police just prior to him being reported missing.

RCMP also said at the time that they believed he may have been in the Halifax area around July 6.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to call the New Brunswick RCMP Major Crime Unit at 506-452-3491 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

Follow @RebeccaLau