Human remains found in East Uniacke, N.S.

The RCMP are investigating after human remains were found in East Uniacke, N.S., off the community’s eponymous road in wooded area.

A hunter in the area called in the discovery at 9:36 a.m. on Saturday.

In a phone interview, Cpl. Jennifer Clarke said few details are being released for now, including the gender of the deceased, and whether the matter is believed to be suspicious or related to any missing person cases.

An autopsy will be conducted.