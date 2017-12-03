East Uniacke
December 3, 2017 10:20 am

Human remains found in East Uniacke, N.S.

Steve Silva By Video Journalist  Global News

An undated photo of an RCMP vehicle.

File / Global News
A A

The RCMP are investigating after human remains were found in East Uniacke, N.S., off the community’s eponymous road in wooded area.

A hunter in the area called in the discovery at 9:36 a.m. on Saturday.

In a phone interview, Cpl. Jennifer Clarke said few details are being released for now, including the gender of the deceased, and whether the matter is believed to be suspicious or related to any missing person cases.

An autopsy will be conducted.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
East Uniacke
East Uniacke body found
East Uniacke Nova Scotia
East Uniacke remains found
RCMP

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News