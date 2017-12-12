Winnipeg sisters make Balmoral Hall Blazers hockey team a family affair

WINNIPEG – When it comes to uniting hockey players, who better to do so than lifelong teammates.

The Zacharias sisters bond over the Balmoral Hall Blazers. Sarah and Katie both coach the club while Bethany, the oldest of the three, helps find homes for the players who aren’t from Winnipeg.

“We get along really well outside of work so it just naturally translates to working at Balmoral Hall,” Bethany said.

“We’re really close and supportive of one another.”

All in the family but not family all the time.

“I have to mindful when I’m speaking to them that I’m not just talking to them like my sisters,” Sarah said. “That I’m speaking to them with the respect and authority like I would to another colleague.”

Siblings have never been in charge of the Blazers before. In fact, Balmoral Hall had to take a look at its rules to make it happen.

“It was actually a long process because you’re not suppose to work under family members,” Katie said.

The Zacharias sisters didn’t mind waiting for the school to give them permission.

“I really get to spend every single day with the people I love the most,” Sarah said. “I wouldn’t want to have it any other way.”