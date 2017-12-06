Sports
December 6, 2017 4:05 pm

Manitobans invited to national world junior hockey team tryout

By Reporter/Anchor  Global News

Winnipeg's Cody Glass (centre) was one of three Manitobans invited to Canada's national junior team selection camp. Cody Glass (centre) poses for a picture with Las Vegas Golden Knights general manager George McPhee and assistant general manager Kelly McCrimmon after being chosen sixth overall at the 2017 NHL Draft.

Dave Sandford / Getty Images
A A

Three Manitobans will get a shot at cracking Canada’s roster for the upcoming World Junior Hockey Championship.

Winnipegger Cody Glass, Oak Bank’s Brett Howden and Brandonite Tanner Kaspick were among the 32 players invited to team’s selection camp. Nine cuts will be made before Canada’s tournament opener against Finland on Boxing Day.

Story continues below

RELATED: Winnipeg’s Cody Glass drafted by Las Vegas Golden Knights

Glass made history this past summer by becoming the first ever player drafted by the Vegas Golden Knights. In 27 games with the WHL’s Portland Winterhawks this season, the forward has scored a team-leading 48 points. Glass previously played for Canada at the 2017 IIHF U18 World Championship and the 2015 World U17 Hockey Challenge.

Howden was among the final cuts of last year’s national junior team. The forward has 11 goals and 16 assists in 27 WHL games with the Moose Jaw Warriors this season. He played five games with the AHL’s Syracuse Crunch in 2016-17 after being drafted 27th overall by the Tampa Bay Lightning.

RELATED: Tampa Bay Lightning select Oakbank’s Brett Howden in NHL Draft

Kaspick is currently in his fourth full season with his hometown Brandon Wheat Kings. The forward has registered 41 goals and 79 goals in 180 career WHL games.

Winnipeg Jets prospect Logan Stanley and Wheat Kings defenceman Kale Clague were also invited to Team Canada’s selection camp.

The 2018 World Junior Hockey Championship will be played in Buffalo. Despite having won the most tournament titles, Canada hasn’t struck gold since 2015.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Amateur
Brandon Wheat Kings
Brett Howden
Cody Glass
Hockey Canada
Kale Clague
Logan Stanley
Tanner Kaspick
Winnipeg Jets
Winnipeg Sports
World Junior Hockey Championship
World Juniors

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News