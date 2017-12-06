Manitobans invited to national world junior hockey team tryout

Three Manitobans will get a shot at cracking Canada’s roster for the upcoming World Junior Hockey Championship.

Winnipegger Cody Glass, Oak Bank’s Brett Howden and Brandonite Tanner Kaspick were among the 32 players invited to team’s selection camp. Nine cuts will be made before Canada’s tournament opener against Finland on Boxing Day.

Glass made history this past summer by becoming the first ever player drafted by the Vegas Golden Knights. In 27 games with the WHL’s Portland Winterhawks this season, the forward has scored a team-leading 48 points. Glass previously played for Canada at the 2017 IIHF U18 World Championship and the 2015 World U17 Hockey Challenge.

Howden was among the final cuts of last year’s national junior team. The forward has 11 goals and 16 assists in 27 WHL games with the Moose Jaw Warriors this season. He played five games with the AHL’s Syracuse Crunch in 2016-17 after being drafted 27th overall by the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Kaspick is currently in his fourth full season with his hometown Brandon Wheat Kings. The forward has registered 41 goals and 79 goals in 180 career WHL games.

Winnipeg Jets prospect Logan Stanley and Wheat Kings defenceman Kale Clague were also invited to Team Canada’s selection camp.

The 2018 World Junior Hockey Championship will be played in Buffalo. Despite having won the most tournament titles, Canada hasn’t struck gold since 2015.