B.C. rolls out new Indigenous-focused cancer strategy

B.C. is rolling out a new strategy aimed at improving cancer care for the province’s Indigenous peoples.

The initiative, which has been years in the making, is built on a partnership between the First Nations Health Authority (FNHA) and BC Cancer Agency, along with several other groups.

READ MORE: Health systems often discriminate against Indigenous patients: Philpott

According to the FNHA, the strategy is designed to tackle the disease from every angle — from prevention to treatment, and through to recovery — while maintaining a sensitivity to Indigenous culture.

“We visited other parts of the country and recognize there are other cancer approaches out there, but ours is going to be, and is, a broader partnership,” said FNHA CEO Joe Gallagher.

“[It will] serve our interests very, very well and be a model that others will look at.”

READ MORE: Jane Philpott looks to bring Indigenous health delivery to new department

Gallagher said the program is built with “cultural safety” for Indigenous peoples in mind, meaning it embraces the health and wellness perspective of Metis and First Nations people, and is grounded in holistic thinking.

In a statement, Health Minister Adrian Dix said that kind of thinking will lead to better health outcomes.

“This strategy is among the newest of its kind, and a crucial step in addressing cancer survival disparities among Indigenous people in British Columbia,” he said.

“When we understand and address the cultural barriers experienced by Indigenous people, the health system can provide preventative care, culturally respectful treatment and be a true partner in saving lives.”

WATCH: Dr. Nadine Caron Canada’s first female First Nations’ surgeon

The plan aims to improve access to colon, cervical and breast cancer screening, and also to prevent cancer by promoting better health choices.

It also seeks to improve partnerships between the existing health system and Indigenous communities, and to improve the knowledge of Indigenous cancer experiences.

READ MORE: Indigenous health system fixes are ‘medically necessary’: Indigenous Affairs Minister

Gallagher said they hope to use data to address structural racism that makes Indigenous peoples “invisible” in the healthcare system.

It’s still unclear how much the strategy will cost. Gallagher said funding details are still being worked out with the province.