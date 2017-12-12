Crime
Footprints in the snow help nab Guelph break-in suspect

Guelph police arrested a man Tuesday morning for break and enter after an officer spotted footprints in the snow leading into a vacant building.

Old Man Winter is getting some credit in the arrest of a break-in suspect in Guelph Tuesday morning.

Guelph police said an officer on patrol at around 3:30 a.m. noticed footprints in the snow that led to a hole cut in the fence at a property on Huron Street.

The footprints then led the officer into a vacant building where a man was allegedly found removing metal piping from the structure.

A 47-year-old man from Guelph was arrested and charged with break and enter, possession of break and enter instruments, possession of a prohibited weapon, and breach of probation.

According to Environment Canada, Guelph received about 10 centimetres of fresh snow overnight.

Global News