Footprints in the snow help nab Guelph break-in suspect
Old Man Winter is getting some credit in the arrest of a break-in suspect in Guelph Tuesday morning.
Guelph police said an officer on patrol at around 3:30 a.m. noticed footprints in the snow that led to a hole cut in the fence at a property on Huron Street.
The footprints then led the officer into a vacant building where a man was allegedly found removing metal piping from the structure.
READ MORE: Guelph police dog tracks down suspect
A 47-year-old man from Guelph was arrested and charged with break and enter, possession of break and enter instruments, possession of a prohibited weapon, and breach of probation.
According to Environment Canada, Guelph received about 10 centimetres of fresh snow overnight.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.