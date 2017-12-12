Motorists urged to slow down, be patient as Toronto adapts to first snowfall of season

Toronto officials are advising drivers to slow down and to be patient as snow continues to accumulate on city roads and highways.

The snow is expected to taper off later Tuesday morning, but not before Toronto sees another few centimetres on the ground.

The Toronto Winter Operations department said salters and plows have been out overnight on main roads and plowing will continue through the morning rush hour.

Salters and plows have been out overnight on main roads. Three rounds of salt have been applied to main roads. Plowing will continue through the morning rush. Please slow down and be patient. — TO Winter Operations (@TO_WinterOps) December 12, 2017

Sidewalk salting & plowing on high volume routes commenced at approximately 12am and has continued through the overnight period to have sidewalks cleared in advance of the morning rush hour. Plowing on low volume routes will continue this morning. — TO Winter Operations (@TO_WinterOps) December 12, 2017

Plows are currently on their third round on the separated bike lanes in the downtown core. Will continue through the am rush hour. — TO Winter Operations (@TO_WinterOps) December 12, 2017

Ontario Provincial Police have reported a number of collisions during the morning rush hour including several on Highway 401.

Part of the westbound express lane was closed at Victoria Park due to a jack-knifed tractor-trailer.

UPDATE: COLLISION: #Hwy401 WB Express after Victoria Park is CLOSED due to disabled transport. Emergency crews on scene. ^lp pic.twitter.com/IHAVxFQo1Z Story continues below — OPP GTA Traffic (@OPP_GTATraffic) December 12, 2017

Police said there have been at least 10 jack-knifed trucks overnight.

A truck driver who was involved in a collision on Highway 401 in east-end Toronto told Global News the road conditions were horrendous.

“I was coming from Kingston all the way down. It’s too much, too much. It’s very bad condition today,” Karamjit Sekhon said. “I was changing lanes when it jack-knifed. This is the first time this has happened in 14 years. I’m a little scared.”

We are investigating about 3 jack knifed trucks right now. There have been over 10 jack knifes overnight.

Expect a slow #MorningCommute pic.twitter.com/HaTnNVMEMb — Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) December 12, 2017

Authorities are telling drivers to adapt to the changing weather conditions and to keep a safe distance between vehicles.

#OPP wants to remind motorists to allow for seasonal weather conditions and to drive accordingly. ^jt — OPP GTA Traffic (@OPP_GTATraffic) December 12, 2017

Transportation Delays

School bus service in the Greater Toronto Area is running as normal on Tuesday but with expected weather related delays.

Public transportation services such as GO Transit and the TTC have not reported any major disruptions.

A number of flight cancellations have been reported at Toronto Pearson International Airport. Travellers are being reminded to check their flight status before arriving at the airport.