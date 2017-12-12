Motorists urged to slow down, be patient as Toronto adapts to first snowfall of season
Toronto officials are advising drivers to slow down and to be patient as snow continues to accumulate on city roads and highways.
The snow is expected to taper off later Tuesday morning, but not before Toronto sees another few centimetres on the ground.
The Toronto Winter Operations department said salters and plows have been out overnight on main roads and plowing will continue through the morning rush hour.
Ontario Provincial Police have reported a number of collisions during the morning rush hour including several on Highway 401.
Part of the westbound express lane was closed at Victoria Park due to a jack-knifed tractor-trailer.
Police said there have been at least 10 jack-knifed trucks overnight.
A truck driver who was involved in a collision on Highway 401 in east-end Toronto told Global News the road conditions were horrendous.
“I was coming from Kingston all the way down. It’s too much, too much. It’s very bad condition today,” Karamjit Sekhon said. “I was changing lanes when it jack-knifed. This is the first time this has happened in 14 years. I’m a little scared.”
Authorities are telling drivers to adapt to the changing weather conditions and to keep a safe distance between vehicles.
Transportation Delays
School bus service in the Greater Toronto Area is running as normal on Tuesday but with expected weather related delays.
Public transportation services such as GO Transit and the TTC have not reported any major disruptions.
A number of flight cancellations have been reported at Toronto Pearson International Airport. Travellers are being reminded to check their flight status before arriving at the airport.
