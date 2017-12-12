Canada
Latest school bus cancellations and delays in the Greater Toronto Area for Dec. 12, 2017

The slippery road conditions in the Greater Toronto Area due to the snowfall has resulted in some school bus cancellations and delays Tuesday morning.

Below is a list of bus cancellation and delays:

Toronto District School Board: All school bus service in operation but expect some delays. Schools are open.

Toronto Catholic District School Board: All school bus service in operation but expect some delays. Schools are open.

