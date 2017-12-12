Latest school bus cancellations and delays in the Greater Toronto Area for Dec. 12, 2017

The slippery road conditions in the Greater Toronto Area due to the snowfall has resulted in some school bus cancellations and delays Tuesday morning.

Below is a list of bus cancellation and delays:

Toronto District School Board: All school bus service in operation but expect some delays. Schools are open.

School buses are running! Due to the first snow fall you may experience some delays this morning. For the latest, check the portal for more details: https://t.co/2g93C38Rum ❄️☃️ — Toronto DSB (@tdsb) December 12, 2017

Toronto Catholic District School Board: All school bus service in operation but expect some delays. Schools are open.

Schools are open and school buses are running today. Due to varying road conditions, there may be delays on some bus routes. Check here for the latest info. https://t.co/KjdFZUNpEN Give yourself extra time to arrive at your destination safely. — Toronto Catholic DSB (@TCDSB) December 12, 2017

