Toronto prepares for first significant snowfall of season

A special weather statement is in effect for the Greater Toronto Area as between five and 10 centimetres of snow is expected to fall Monday evening and into Tuesday morning.

The city’s transportation services department said crews have already applied a round of liquid brine in preparation for the snowfall.

Majority of the snow falls tonight. Flurries tomorrow but winds pick up with gusts to 50km/h causing blowing snow. Late day Wind Chill -15. pic.twitter.com/ENH1XDLGAT — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) December 11, 2017

“As the snow starts to fall, crews will be monitoring and then they’ll be applying salt as required before it actually becomes a plowing activity,” Kyp Perikleous, senior strategic director of Transportation Services said.

Perikleous said the city will have 200 salters and 600 plows ready to go out when the snow begins to accumulate.

“You’ll see plows out at approximately 2.5 centimetres of snow on the expressways and about five centimetres on main arterial roadways,” he said.

The first widespead snow event of the season starts later today. General 5-10cm for much of GTA with locally higher amounts. 10-15cm+ totals north and east of the city. RPM model forecast shown here. pic.twitter.com/DI0u0DUWI7 Story continues below — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) December 11, 2017

Global News meteorologist Ross Hull said the more significant snowfall will take place Monday evening beginning at 7 p.m., and go into Tuesday, with five to 10 centimetres expected.

“The heaviest snow will be out of the GTA by Tuesday morning’s commute but some gusty winds behind the system will likely blow that freshly fallen snow around — so reduced visibility could be an issue [again].”

Most of southern Ontario is under a special weather statement with some regions expecting up to 15 centimetres of snow.

Police are advising motorists to keep a safe distance between vehicles and to drive according to the changing weather conditions.

All working snowplows have a flashing blue light. When the blue light is flashing, slow down and keep a safe distance. #WinterDriving pic.twitter.com/RxVuJ8ztbk — MTO (@ONtransport) December 10, 2017

—With a file from Jessica Patton