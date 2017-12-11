Winnipeg transit users rally against proposed fare hike

Dozens of Winnipeg transit users took to City Hall on Monday to speak out against the city’s proposed 25 cent fare increase.

Riders, businesses and community groups gathered to voice their displeasure with the hike the day before city councilors vote on the proposed 2018 budget.

User Annie Beach said that while it’s only a quarter per bus ride, it can add up quickly.

“25 cents per ride can make a huge difference,” Beach said. “It would mean picking up a few extra hours at work if I can squeeze it into my schedule and trying to make sacrifices in parts of my life so I can afford to ride the bus.

“Transit is already difficult to try and afford as is, so a 25 cent increase will make a huge difference.”

Beach has been riding the bus since she was a baby with her mother.

“I ride transit and my family has relied on transit heavily throughout my lifetime,” Beach said. “It’s really important to me that it remains affordable and accessible to everyone. With Winnipeg being as sparse and laid out like it is you really need transit.”

Beach was just one of dozens outside of City Hall Monday, many holding signs and chanting. The MGEU, ATU and Functional Transit Winnipeg were all present.

Organizer Basia Sokal said she was happy with the vocal turnout.

“25 cents is a huge increase for people who are living on a fixed income and people who are already living with the effects of wage freezes because of the province,” Sokal said. “[This is] an attack on workers and our most vulnerable citizens.”

The city already annually raises bus fare five cents.

Inside City Hall, Councillor Russ Wyatt told Global News he is against the fare hike — pointing instead to other places the city can make up needed money.

“We should find funds in the existing budget to ensure that the city can operate a transit system that doesn’t increase the fares,” Wyatt said. “[The money can come] from six figure salaries and from capital projects that are not fully funded at this point and out of touch with what citizens want to see. We don’t need changes to Portage and Main.

“Don’t wreck it. Don’t mess up the transit system.”

Wyatt is just one of the councillors that will cast a vote on the tabled budget Tuesday morning.

The city had previously planned to cut or reduce 22 bus routes, but has since backtracked on the plans.