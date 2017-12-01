City of Winnipeg releases list of 22 routes that could face cuts, service reductions
The list of routes facing cuts or service reductions across Winnipeg in 2018 has been released.
Last week the 2018 city budget revealed the city was looking at a rate hike and a reduction of services on 22 routes.
The city blamed the province’s choice to slash the 50/50 transit funding agreement.
“Elimination of this city-provincial partnership created a $10 million deficit in transit’s operating budget in 2018,” Mayor Brian Bowman said in a November statement. “This left us with a significant gap to fill, and something had to give in order for us to balance the budget.”
Winnipeg Transit released a report on Friday showing the at risk routes that stretch across the city from the University of Manitoba and the Grace Hospital to Grant Avenue and Transcona.
The full list of routes under review by the city:
- Route 44 – Grey
- Route 45 – Talbot
- Route 56 – St. Boniface
- Route 66 – Grant
- Route 71 – Arlington
- Route 76
- Route 79 – Charleswood
- Route 82 – Grace Hospital – Unicity
- Route 83 – Unicity – Strauss Dr – Murray Industrial Park
- Route 85 – Kildonan Place – North Kildonan
- Route 87 – South Transcona – Crossroads Station
- Route 89 – North Transcona – Kildonan Place
- Route 92 – Crossroads Station – Lakeside Meadows
- Route 93 – South St. Vital – St. Vital Centre
- Route 95 – Tuxedo – Riverview
- Route 97 – Inkster Industrial Park – Point Douglas
- Route 98 – Westdale – Grace Hospital
- Route 99 – Downtown – Misericordia Health Centre – Windermere & Pembina
- Route 101 – DART 101
- Route 102 – DART 102
- Route 109 – DART 109
- Route 110 – DART 110
