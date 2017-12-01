City of Winnipeg releases list of 22 routes that could face cuts, service reductions

The list of routes facing cuts or service reductions across Winnipeg in 2018 has been released.

Last week the 2018 city budget revealed the city was looking at a rate hike and a reduction of services on 22 routes.

The city blamed the province’s choice to slash the 50/50 transit funding agreement.

“Elimination of this city-provincial partnership created a $10 million deficit in transit’s operating budget in 2018,” Mayor Brian Bowman said in a November statement. “This left us with a significant gap to fill, and something had to give in order for us to balance the budget.”

Winnipeg Transit released a report on Friday showing the at risk routes that stretch across the city from the University of Manitoba and the Grace Hospital to Grant Avenue and Transcona.

The full list of routes under review by the city: