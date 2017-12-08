No bus route cuts, higher fees for parking on Winnipeg streets: amended city budget

Multiple amendments to the city budget were proposed at City Hall on Friday, one of which was another increase for street parking of 50 cents per hour.

When the 2018 budget was first released Nov. 22, parking fees were set to rise $1 per hour. With the additional hike, rates for on-street parking would jump by $1.50 per hour.

Mayor Brian Bowman said the bump in parking fees will help with parking turnover downtown and help balance the budget.

The increase will mean that originally proposed service cuts to up to 23 Winnipeg Transit routes wouldn’t take place, but a rise in bus fares is still in the works.

“We listened. We are trying to find ways to address the concerns that were raised,” Bowman said.

The mayor also wants to look into a low income bus fare. Details from the qualifications to the fare rate would come out of a Winnipeg Transit operational review.

The budget still needs to be voted on by city council.