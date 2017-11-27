Winnipeggers upset over bus fare hikes

An association helping low-income residents of Winnipeg is calling on the province to reconsider the proposed changes to Winnipeg transit.

The City announced last week during its 2018 preliminary budget proposal that it was seeking approval to raise transit costs for commuters.

Increases that would take effect in January would see bus rates rise to $2.95 per person.

That would be a 25 cent increase, up from the current fare of $2.70.

Monthly passes will also rise, by 10-dollars per person.

Changes to bus fares could increase barriers for low-income residents, including Indigenous people, Refugees, immigrants, and people with disabilities.

At a press conference held Monday, Refugee Response Coordinator of the Manitoba Association of Newcomer Serving Organizations, Seid Oumer voiced his concerns of the bus hikes.